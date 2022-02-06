Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $25,295,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Asana stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.