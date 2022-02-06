Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $153.91 and last traded at $154.80. Approximately 2,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 299,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.03.
ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.91 and a 200-day moving average of $181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52.
About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.
