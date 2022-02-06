Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $153.91 and last traded at $154.80. Approximately 2,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 299,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.03.

ABG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.91 and a 200-day moving average of $181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.