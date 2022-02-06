ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Up to $6.88

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.88, but opened at $7.32. ASE Technology shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 20,516 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KGI Securities lowered ASE Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASE Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

