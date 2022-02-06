Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Position Increased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,056,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,139,000 after buying an additional 779,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,663,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,468,000 after purchasing an additional 556,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,532,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 232,538 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 102.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 261,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 132,209 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 228,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 100,427 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $55.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $56.95.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 28.36%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $1,084,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

