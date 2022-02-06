Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) Shares Sold by Context Advisory LLC

Context Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Context Advisory LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Astrea Acquisition by 56.8% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Astrea Acquisition by 3.8% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 136,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Astrea Acquisition by 33.2% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 606,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares during the last quarter.

Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

