Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Atmos Energy worth $10,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,853,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,663,000 after buying an additional 467,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,967,000 after acquiring an additional 170,495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,891,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.23. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

