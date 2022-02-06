Austin Russell Purchases 15,000 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.58.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

