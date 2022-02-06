AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,472,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of AutoNation worth $422,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.23 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

