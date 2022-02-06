AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after acquiring an additional 235,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,524,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after acquiring an additional 191,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVB stock opened at $247.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.48. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $168.99 and a one year high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.