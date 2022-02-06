Avery Dennison Co. (AVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on March 16th

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NYSE AVY opened at $189.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.41. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $168.47 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

