Avery Dennison Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVY. UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $189.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Avery Dennison has a 12-month low of $168.47 and a 12-month high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

