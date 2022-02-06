Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Stake Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.66% of Avient worth $70,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Avient by 27.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Avient by 349.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 94,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 73,727 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Avient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avient stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.