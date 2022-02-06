Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

