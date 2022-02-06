B. Riley Weighs in on Fabrinet’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

NYSE FN opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.10. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

