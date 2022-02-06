BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 670 ($9.01) price objective on the stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.66) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.46) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.81) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.07) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 633.17 ($8.51).

LON BA opened at GBX 572.60 ($7.70) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 563.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 565.36. The company has a market cap of £18.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 408.29 ($5.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.32).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

