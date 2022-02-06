Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.31.
Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $158.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
