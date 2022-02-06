Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.31.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $158.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64,832 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Baidu by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 206,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Baidu by 58,518.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

