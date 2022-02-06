Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

