Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,343 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 6.67% of Bank of Hawaii worth $219,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,654,000 after acquiring an additional 311,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BOH opened at $86.46 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

