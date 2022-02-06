Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,309,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417,321 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $39,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Baozun by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,362,000 after buying an additional 78,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Baozun by 26.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 309,603 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Baozun by 49.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,025,000 after purchasing an additional 469,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 68.2% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 999,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after purchasing an additional 405,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of BZUN stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,458. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.50 million, a PE ratio of 416.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. Baozun Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

