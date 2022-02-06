Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 321 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 321 ($4.32) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 258.25 ($3.47).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 200.60 ($2.70) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.41. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 143.98 ($1.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.10.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.46), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($150,646.54).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

