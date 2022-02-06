Barclays PLC Has $819,000 Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Inogen worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 335.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Inogen by 160.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Inogen by 3.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,014 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Inogen by 12.2% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Inogen by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,910,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Inogen stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $668.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.00. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

