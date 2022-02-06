Barclays PLC Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Scorpio Tankers worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 324,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,828,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 134,509 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after acquiring an additional 102,489 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STNG stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $812.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.21%.

STNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.72.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

