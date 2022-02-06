Barclays PLC Increases Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,705 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of German American Bancorp worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.