Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 16.9% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,246,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,236,000 after buying an additional 38,402 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 667,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

CRH stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $54.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

