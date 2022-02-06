Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 85.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Energy Recovery worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,598,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after buying an additional 91,525 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 49,115 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $615,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.78 and a beta of 1.22. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

