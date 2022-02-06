Barclays Trims AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Target Price to SEK 180

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from SEK 205 to SEK 180 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SKFRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 245 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DNB Markets cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.03.

OTCMKTS:SKFRY opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

