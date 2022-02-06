Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Has $33.99 Million Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 181,689 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications accounts for approximately 5.5% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.20% of Nuance Communications worth $33,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 11.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,076,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,483,000 after buying an additional 113,749 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at about $2,291,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 82.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 36,035 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 19.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,342,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,873,000 after buying an additional 221,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 423,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 385,055 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 39,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $2,162,341.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,405,616 shares of company stock valued at $77,384,609. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

