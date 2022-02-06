Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Sells 5,168 Shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP trimmed its stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in NightDragon Acquisition were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in NightDragon Acquisition by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 598,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 247,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NDACU opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

