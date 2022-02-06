BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$67.00 at CIBC

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins raised their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.00.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$67.93 on Friday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$54.42 and a 52-week high of C$68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63. The stock has a market cap of C$61.73 billion and a PE ratio of 20.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.63.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

