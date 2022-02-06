Ben Stocks Sells 157,145 Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) Stock

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) insider Ben Stocks sold 157,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.74), for a total transaction of £1,021,442.50 ($1,373,275.75).

Shares of LON:PRV opened at GBX 676 ($9.09) on Friday. Porvair plc has a 52-week low of GBX 510 ($6.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 772 ($10.38). The company has a market capitalization of £312.10 million and a P/E ratio of 31.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 702.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 666.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.24%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

