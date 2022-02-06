Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Price Up 4.8% on Strong Earnings

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.45. Approximately 266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 162,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.75%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $884.83 million, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

