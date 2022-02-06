Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.29.

BSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

BSY opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.41. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

