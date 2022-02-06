Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.03

Shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 16051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

