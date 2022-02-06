Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.03

Shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 16051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
