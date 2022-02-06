BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) rose 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $30.55. Approximately 10,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,654,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.94.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,392 shares of company stock worth $5,234,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after buying an additional 541,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

