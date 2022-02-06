Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “inline” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

Bill.com stock opened at $231.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.37. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $128.00 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Lenhard sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.76, for a total value of $11,961,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,115 shares of company stock worth $129,211,943. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

