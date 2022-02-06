Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $235.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $244.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.81.
BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a twelve month low of $212.56 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.43.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Biogen by 63.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Biogen by 179.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
