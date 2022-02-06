Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $235.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $244.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIIB. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $386.00 to $328.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.81.

BIIB opened at $221.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a twelve month low of $212.56 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Biogen by 63.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Biogen by 179.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,285,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

