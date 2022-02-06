Bitcoin 2 Achieves Market Cap of $14.08 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $1,101.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

