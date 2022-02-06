BitCore (BTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $186,073.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $186,073.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCore has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,614.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.40 or 0.07241232 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00301942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.69 or 0.00773021 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010988 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00071364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00409151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00235677 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

