BlackRock Inc. Has $82.07 Million Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,915 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.74% of Textainer Group worth $82,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 38.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGH opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.33. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. TheStreet lowered Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Textainer Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

