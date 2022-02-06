BlackRock Inc. Purchases 22,428 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.56% of Franchise Group worth $79,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

FRG stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.23 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

