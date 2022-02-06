BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,432,721 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,537,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,432,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.40% of Franklin Street Properties worth $76,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,978,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 54,201 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 33.8% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 52,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 544.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $585.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

