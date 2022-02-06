BlackRock Inc. Sells 77,676 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,676 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.72% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $80,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP James M. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $120,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $60.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 14.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

