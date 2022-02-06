BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.01

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 1009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
