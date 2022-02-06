BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.01

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 1009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,593,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 114,545 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 67,372 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 359.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 204,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

