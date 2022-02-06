bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,324. The firm has a market cap of $477.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $48.92.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $106,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in bluebird bio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in bluebird bio by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in bluebird bio by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

