B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $438.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.39) to GBX 600 ($8.07) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of BMRRY stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $30.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.0744 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.99.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.