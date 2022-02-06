Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at SEB Equities

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) was downgraded by research analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 390 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BOLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.08.

Shares of BOLIF opened at $39.97 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

