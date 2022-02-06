BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 202.8% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 20.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.03.

BP stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.27.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

