BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Shares Down 3.8%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (CVE:BCT) dropped 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.60. Approximately 3,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.02.
The company has a market cap of C$168.68 million and a PE ratio of -28.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.78. The company has a current ratio of 129.63, a quick ratio of 128.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
BriaCell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.
