Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $165.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $130.23 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

