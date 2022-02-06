Brokerages Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to announce $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 to $3.04. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $8.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 15,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $1,458,047.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 12,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $1,521,390.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock worth $5,172,638 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.81. 376,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,201. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.37. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

